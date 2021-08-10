AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post $35.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.25 million. AXT posted sales of $25.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $134.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.10 million to $136.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $145.50 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $145.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 9.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AXTI opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. AXT has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.54 million, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,439 shares of company stock worth $792,636 over the last 90 days. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 34.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at $900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AXT by 184.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AXT by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 51,762 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

