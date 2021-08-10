Azuki (AZUKI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0918 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $53,553.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00045483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00163165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00146888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,020.41 or 0.99986920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00816527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.