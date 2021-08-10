BaaSid (BAAS) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BaaSid has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $14.39 million and approximately $218,158.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

