Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target Raised to GBX 400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Babcock International Group stock traded up GBX 20.20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 307.50 ($4.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 293.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

In related news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

