Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCKIF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock remained flat at $$3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

