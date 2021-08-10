Badger DAO Market Cap Reaches $310.22 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 178.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $310.22 million and approximately $108.94 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $31.00 or 0.00067829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00055099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.59 or 0.00872167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00109062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00152903 BTC.

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,007,575 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

