Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Shares Up 2.6%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57). 138,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 254,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 131.92. The firm has a market cap of £695.31 million and a P/E ratio of 20.69.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

