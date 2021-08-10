Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares during the period. Balchem comprises 1.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Balchem worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.10. The company had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,627. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.76. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $92.60 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. Analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.