Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BALY opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.74 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64.

Get Bally's alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.