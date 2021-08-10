Barclays Cuts Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target to GBX 1,575

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

OCDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,548.33 ($33.29).

Shares of OCDO traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,789.50 ($23.38). The stock had a trading volume of 668,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,889.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.44 billion and a PE ratio of -89.92.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 11,251 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Also, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, with a total value of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Insiders bought a total of 17,025 shares of company stock valued at $29,925,694 over the last three months.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

