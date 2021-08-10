Barclays Increases Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Price Target to GBX 425

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of DOM traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 415 ($5.42). 560,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 400.35. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.20. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

