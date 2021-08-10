Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Trading Down 0.2%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2,530.00 and last traded at $2,540.00. Approximately 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 97 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,545.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Barry Callebaut in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Barry Callebaut in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,372.92.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

