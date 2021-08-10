Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 11,901 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,286 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,148,000 after purchasing an additional 694,098 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,179,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,066,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,219. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.