Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 6,767 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $39,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.94.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.50. 3,827,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

