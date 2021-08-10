Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 7,975 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $31,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after buying an additional 504,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,731,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.07. 3,009,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,332. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

