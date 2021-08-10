Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $73,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.98. The stock had a trading volume of 60,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,686. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

