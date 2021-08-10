Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 35,419 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 442,737.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.49. 879,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.