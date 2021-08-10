Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,889. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

