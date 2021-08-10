Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Enbridge worth $62,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after buying an additional 6,020,824 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after buying an additional 2,501,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after buying an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,092,000 after buying an additional 1,194,218 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

ENB stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.78. 4,344,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.87%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

