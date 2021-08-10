Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $29,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.02. 596,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $199.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

