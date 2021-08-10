Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $407.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

