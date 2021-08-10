Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $36 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CDW worth $35,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after buying an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.52. 774,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,319. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $192.77.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.