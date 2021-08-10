Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $41.58 Million Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $41,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.50. 131,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.69. The firm has a market cap of $347.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $128.17.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

