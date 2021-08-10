Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $52.41 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FedEx worth $52,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,936. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.52. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $195.14 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

