Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $66.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $66,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.43. 7,332,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,364. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

