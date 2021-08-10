Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $52,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 129.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,606,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

