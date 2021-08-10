Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Waste Management worth $42,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Waste Management by 95.2% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Waste Management by 38.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,575. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $150.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

