Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 22,980 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $60,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 481,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,884,254. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $268.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

