Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 37,552 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,552 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 400,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after buying an additional 83,292 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,282. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

