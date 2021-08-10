Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,499 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $103.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

