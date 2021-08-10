Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,857,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 77,681 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 56,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

CFR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.87. 214,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,834. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

