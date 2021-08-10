Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,379,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.82. 5,115,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,779,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

