Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 2,496 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $114,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.07. 5,173,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,758,226. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.75. The stock has a market cap of $321.72 billion, a PE ratio of -70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

