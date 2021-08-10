Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 25,408 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,408 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $64,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,101,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 199.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.9% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $7.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,003. Deere & Company has a one year low of $188.43 and a one year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.