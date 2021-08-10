Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 3,022 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $23,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 374.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after purchasing an additional 526,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 45.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after purchasing an additional 169,043 shares during the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.05. The stock had a trading volume of 288,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,672. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

