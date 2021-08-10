Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 4,235 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $15,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,089,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $173.20. The stock had a trading volume of 240,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.