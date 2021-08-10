Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $23,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.08. 310,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,981. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $107.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.50.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.