Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 513 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $2,735.40. 66,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,577. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,521.02. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

