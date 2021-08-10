Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 6,278 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $30,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,906. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.93. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

