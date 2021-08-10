Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 692 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $11,546,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.22. The stock has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.