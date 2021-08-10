Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 6,985 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,812 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,484,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,691. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

