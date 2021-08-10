Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 7,837 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $20,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.27. 2,283,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,326. The stock has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.85.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

