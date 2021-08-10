Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 793 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.37. 97,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,264. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

