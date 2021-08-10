Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $47,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.65. The company had a trading volume of 480,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $304.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

