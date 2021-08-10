Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $25,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $3.40 on Tuesday, hitting $259.07. The company had a trading volume of 933,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,351. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

