Bata (BTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $108,347.58

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 89% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Bata coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bata has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Bata has a total market capitalization of $108,347.58 and $78.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00362058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000686 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

