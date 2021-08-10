Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 241.40%.

Shares of NYSE:BATL opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Battalion Oil has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.82.

In related news, Director William D. Rogers acquired 2,000 shares of Battalion Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

