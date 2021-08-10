Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Baxter International worth $48,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Baxter International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.85. 2,376,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,012. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

