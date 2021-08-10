Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Hits $1,040.50 on Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $74.92 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,040.50 or 0.02272103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00036511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.59 or 0.00304825 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00040573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013200 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.