Beer Money (BEER) Reaches Market Cap of $436,658.62

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $436,658.62 and $56,695.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00864833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00109200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00154391 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,250,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.